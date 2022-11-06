NAACP, ACLU, and others file lawsuit over mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The NAACP, ACLU, and other political organizations are suing the Pennsylvania courts over mail-in ballots.

They want mail-in ballots with improper dating to be counted.

This comes just days after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that they shouldn't be counted after a lawsuit was filed by the Republican National Committee.

The court ruled that undated ballots received at election offices must be set aside and not counted.

Now, they are clarifying what "incorrectly dated" means. They are ballots with outer envelopes listing a date that falls outside the date range of September 19, 2022, through November 8, 2022.

Ballots dated November 8 but received before then are considered correctly dated and will be counted.

If you are concerned that you may have left your mail-in ballot undated or put a date outside that range, you can call your county elections office on Monday and ask to have your ballot "cured."

You can find a list of those phone numbers at this link.