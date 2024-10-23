Mysterious Thunderbird sightings in Pennsylvania examined in TV series

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The truth behind sightings of a mysterious bird-like creature in Pennsylvania was examined in a TV series.

KDKA-TV did some digging with help from a well-known researcher, along with a council member for Derry Borough, because the borough is known for unexplained mysteries.

"The most prominent reporting usually has to do with its wingspan, which has been said to be as large as a small aircraft," said Nathan Bundy, vice president of Derry Borough Council.

The mystery of the Thunderbird of Pennsylvania terrorizing Chestnut Ridge in the westernmost ridge of the Allegheny Mountains soared into the spotlight on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday night. In the series "Lost Monster Files," a group of experts investigate cryptozoologist Ivan Sanderson's lost archive of unexplained creatures.

Bundy couldn't wait to see what clues were uncovered. He wasn't sure if the new episode would include Derry Borough. After watching it, he said the experts visited Derry to gather more evidence on a past Thunderbird sighting to find out if it was real.

Derry Borough is known as the "gateway to the mysterious Chestnut Ridge." Bigfoot was even declared the official cryptid of the town, and officials put up a Bigfoot statue.

"We have sasquatch sightings, multiple sasquatch, albino sasquatch, black panthers, Thunderbirds, and then UFOs," Bundy said.

The most recent Thunderbird sighting in the Derry ridge was reported to legendary researcher and author Stan Gordon in January.

"That section of the Chestnut Ridge has historically been very active for years and years," Gordon said.

Gordon runs a 24-hour sighting hotline that can be reached at 724-838-7768. He's investigated UFO sightings, Bigfoot encounters, Thunderbird and other cryptid reports in Pennsylvania and the greater Pittsburgh area since 1959.

"I've never personally seen a Bigfoot or a UFO or a cryptid. I've interviewed thousands of witnesses. I get reports in here all the time," Gordon said.

"We've had quite a little surge of Thunderbird sightings this year. Off the top of my head, I can think of eight reports that happened since January. In some cases, these huge flying creatures, even in recent months, have been very low altitude, treetop level, in some cases came down within 20 or so feet of vehicles in recent months around the greater Pittsburgh area," Gordon added.

They hope interest in the scary flying creature takes flight and helps keep the unusual stories alive for generations.

"When you get good media coverage, it helps to give credibility to the people who have seen these things, experienced these types of events, who might have been reluctant to talk about it publicly for fear of ridicule," Gordon said.

"People are more comfortable talking about it. It's not sort of this taboo subject, and it is a fun part of the folklore of the area," Bundy said.

The Thunderbird "Lost Monster Files" episode aired at 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday on the Discovery Channel and will be available on Max.

Derry Borough has a few spooky events coming up if you want to visit the town that's been making paranormal headlines:

Derry Borough and Derry Township trick or treat on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Truck Friday at Mossback Park in Derry (123 S. Chestnut St.) with live music and food from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct 25

Halloween Hootenanny at Derry Community Park (617 W 5th Ave.) on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trick or treat trail, yard games, kids activities, DJ, and showing of "Invasion on Chestnut Ridge" Documentary with introduction and Q+A by Ron Murphy