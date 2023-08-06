'My hometown produces legends:" Aliquippa native Darrell Revis inducted into hall of fame

CANTON (KDKA) - Among the many things Pittsburgh is known for football is way up there.

We're no strangers to producing football talent and now another local product was immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You just might have heard of him - Darrell Revis.

He's just one of several great football players from the University of Pittsburgh as well as the football powerhouse Aliquippa.

He joins names like Dorsett, Ditka, and Law.

Revis's stats put him alongside the greats in Canton, with a Super Bowl victory, 7 Pro Bowls, 29 interceptions, and 496 tackles across 11 seasons in the National Football League.

Throughout his career as a cornerback with the Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots, and Chiefs, Revis established himself as one of the game's best, earning him the nickname "Revis Island" which described his ability to isolate an entire half of a football field while he was playing.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old was grateful in his induction speech and he highlighted the importance of setting goals for himself when he was young, also hitting milestones, and of course, support from family, friends, and coaches.

While never a Steeler, Mike Tomlin understood the importance of Revis to the city as well as the sport.

"A tip of the cap to Aliquippa, man, special, special legacy, and the Pitt Panthers were highly, highly represented in environments like that man," Tomlin said. "Just two quality historic programs right there from this neck of the woods, man. Their significance is on display in the lives and careers of men."

Of course, Revis paid homage to his hometown during his enshrinement.

"For those of you who may not have heard of Aliquippa, all you need to know is three names - Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, and Ty Law," he said. "My hometown produces legends."

While many have said there should be a Steelers wing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there almost certainly should be a Pittsburgh wing.