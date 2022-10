Muzzleloader season for black bears begins in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the beginning of muzzleloader bear season in Pennsylvania.

The season lasts from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Special firearms season for bears is from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

Regular firearm season for bears begins November 19.