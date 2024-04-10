Pittsburgh-area Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in the Pittsburgh area and around the country celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in the Pittsburgh area and around the country celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in the Pittsburgh area and around the country celebrate Eid al-Fitr

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Muslims are bidding farewell to Ramadan and celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

This year's fast is 29 days long. During that time period, the sun is their guide. From sunrise to sunset they do not take in any food or water.

"A holy month, in the 12 months of Islamic calendar that we have," said Malam Awudu, the Imam.

It's a lunar calendar, with the sighting of the crescent determining the start and end of each month.

Ramadan always falls on the ninth month, believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

For the past month, millions of Muslims have been taking part in the act of worship.

"It makes you feel some type of way without eating for all these days, it then makes you reflect on the people that don't have it," said one man KDKA-TV talked to.

Ramadan will be celebrated with a feast known as Eid al-Fitr, which is expected to take place Wednesday, when the next crescent moon is seen.

Muslims celebrate Eid twice a year. The first one is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The second, considered the big Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of the final month.