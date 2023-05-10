Archaeological investigation finds musket balls at Fort Necessity battlefield in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The National Park Service said archaeologists uncovered quite a few artifacts at Jumonville Glen in Fayette County.

The archaeological investigation at Fort Necessity battlefield turned up musket balls.

The battle of Fort Necessity kickstarted the French and Indian War. Researchers said their findings can help determine more of what happened during the battle.

The National Park Service said archaeologists uncovered quite a few artifacts at Jumonville Glen in Fayette County. (Photo: KDKA)

"This is where the affair happened. This is where it all began. We're going to be trying to, over the next year or so, figuring out the combatants' role, where people were positioned, what people were shooting and that's going to come through several lines of analysis," said National Park Service archaeologist Dr. William Griswold.

The battle is also notable as being one of the first conflicts in which George Washington fought.