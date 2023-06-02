'Museum of Illusions' coming to Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new museum is coming to Pittsburgh and it's going to try to trick our senses as well as alter our perception of reality.

It's called the "Museum of Illusions."

It's located on the North Shore and it's just steps away from PNC Park.

It features more than 60 displays of holograms, optical illusions, and other interactive exhibits for both kids and adults.

It's expected to open this fall.