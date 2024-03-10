Murrysville EMS student killed in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Murrysville Medic One says one of its EMS students, Shayna Baker, was killed in a car accident in West Virginia.

The crash happened in Brooke County, West Virginia, just over the Pennsylvania border around 4:30 Sunday morning.

It is with great sadness we announce EMT/Paramedic Student Shayna Baker tragically lost her life this morning in a motor... Posted by Murrysville Medic One on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Sheriff Richard Beatty later added that Baker was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The group says Shayna was a full-time EMT while she was in paramedic training and was expected to graduate this year.