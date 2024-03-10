Murrysville EMS student killed in crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Murrysville Medic One says one of its EMS students, Shayna Baker, was killed in a car accident in West Virginia.
The crash happened in Brooke County, West Virginia, just over the Pennsylvania border around 4:30 Sunday morning.
Sheriff Richard Beatty later added that Baker was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The group says Shayna was a full-time EMT while she was in paramedic training and was expected to graduate this year.