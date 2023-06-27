Murder suspect wanted in Wisconsin arrested in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A homicide suspect wanted in Wisconsin has been captured and arrested in New Castle.

Tracy Steel Scott was charged by the Racine Police Department with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm following a shooting incident that occurred on June 6, 2023, in Racine, Wis., which resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Milwaukee Division provided information that Scott may have been in New Castle. The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force then investigated to determine Scott's location.

The New Castle Police Department, Union Township Police Department, and other Task Force members found Scott in a residence in the 1100 block of Booker Drive early Tuesday.

Scott was transported to the New Castle Police Department and is currently awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.