Watch CBS News
Crime

Murder suspect wanted in Wisconsin arrested in New Castle

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A homicide suspect wanted in Wisconsin has been captured and arrested in New Castle.

Tracy Steel Scott was charged by the Racine Police Department with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm following a shooting incident that occurred on June 6, 2023, in Racine, Wis., which resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Milwaukee Division provided information that Scott may have been in New Castle. The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force then investigated to determine Scott's location.

The New Castle Police Department, Union Township Police Department, and other Task Force members found Scott in a residence in the 1100 block of Booker Drive early Tuesday.

Scott was transported to the New Castle Police Department and is currently awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.