Munhall hangs more than 800 banners in honor of Armed Forces Day

MUNHALL (KDKA) - As we head toward Memorial Day, it's a time to remember those who have served in the military and those who gave their lives for the country.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day and more than 800 veteran banners went up on Main Street in Munhall in their honor and memory.

It was an all-volunteer effort with dozens spending their day hanging the banners.

They said each year there's more and more to put up and honor.

"We hang the banners, you also get two banners for your own yard, and every year it grows and grows and grows," said Kevin Ondo, a veteran. "It started off on Main Street but now we're going off onto different streets to hang the banners."

If you know a veteran that would like their picture on a banner, they can go to Carmine's Barber Shop for an application and then submit a photo.