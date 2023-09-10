Multiple vehicles involved In North Side accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident on the city's North Side that included an off-duty officer.

First responders were cleaning up the scene on Cedar Avenue and Tripoli Street. KDKA spoke with one witness who saw it all unfold and described what she saw after the collision.

"It just sounded like an explosion," Cindy Lincoln said. "It hit the police car so hard, I could see the pay station. That red car was moving really fast. The guys got out [and] they were so disoriented. But you could tell it wasn't good."

So far, it's not known if there are any injuries or what caused the crash.