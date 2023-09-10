Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple vehicles involved In North Side accident

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Vehicles Involved In North Side Accident
Multiple Vehicles Involved In North Side Accident 00:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident on the city's North Side that included an off-duty officer.

First responders were cleaning up the scene on Cedar Avenue and Tripoli Street. KDKA spoke with one witness who saw it all unfold and described what she saw after the collision.

"It just sounded like an explosion," Cindy Lincoln said. "It hit the police car so hard, I could see the pay station. That red car was moving really fast. The guys got out [and] they were so disoriented. But you could tell it wasn't good."

So far, it's not known if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 8:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.