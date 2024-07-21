Multiple road projects to begin throughout Pittsburgh area on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews in our area will begin work on multiple major roadways on Monday, from repaving roads to new ramps and even replacing lines underground.

Starting on Monday, McKnight Road will be down to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. The narrowed roads will be between East Street and the Babcock Boulevard Interchange. It will allow crews to do some milling and paving until mid-August.

"The two side lanes need it. The outside lanes need it," Virginia, a shopper at the Kuhn's grocery store on McKnight Road, said. "They paved the inside lanes, but they didn't pave the outside lanes."

While some drivers complained when asked by KDKA-TV, many were happy that this road repair is going on during the nighttime hours.

"For them to do it at night, I mean, it's not ideal for people who live on the road," Deborah Kenney of Pittsburgh's North Side said. "But I mean, it kind of makes them human," Kenney said with a chuckle.

It's not the only project going on in our area, though.

The Wilkinsburg exit ramp from the inbound Parkway East closes on Monday. Crews will be replacing and lowering the ramp. That construction will go until late August.

In addition, crews in Plum will be working on Leechburg Road between Elicker Road and Tilio Drive. PennDOT says it's to replace a gas line, adding that work will go until "late mid-August." There will be single-lane alternating traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekdays.

People KDKA-TV spoke with said the ongoing roadwork is a pain, but they'd rather deal with it now than have it be an issue at a later date.

"It's work that's needed," Kenney said. "It's just not ideal, but it's just something that you have to get through."

Tune into the KDKA-TV Morning News on Monday morning starting at 4:30 a.m for the latest traffic developments.