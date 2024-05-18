Multiple road closures and restrictions in Allegheny Co. due to weather conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny Co. officials announced road closures and restrictions on Saturday morning due to weather conditions.

List of road closures in Allegheny Co.

Route 51 (Stoops Ferry Road) between Shafer Road and Flaugherty Run Road in Moon Township - lane restriction in each direction

Route 3046 (Doyle Road) between Janie Drive and Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough - closed in each direction

Route 3094 (Brocktown Road) at McGovern Boulevard in Crescent Township - closed in each direction

Route 3109 (University Boulevard) between Stoops Ferry Road and Campus Road in Moon Township - closed in the southbound direction



In just four hours, areas in the Pittsburgh region picked up an additional 1-2" Saturday, on top of the 1-2" of rainfall Friday.

As of right now, the National Weather Service is set to survey the areas effected by tornados Friday. An EF-1 tornado touched down just before 5 p.m. on Friday in the Highland Park neighborhood. Max wind speeds picked up to an estimated 105 mph.

Two other potential tornados touched down near Elrama, in Washington Co. and Harrison City, in Westmoreland Co.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium opened at its regular time on Saturday morning, despite sustaining damage to the zoo grounds, due to the tornado on Friday.

A portion of Allegheny Co. is still under a flood warning until 1 p.m.