Multiple Pittsburgh-area school districts dealing with whooping cough outbreaks, exposures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school districts in the Pittsburgh area are currently dealing with whooping cough outbreaks and exposures.

The Allegheny County Health Department has reported a total of ten cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, a contagious respiratory disease which can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or runny noses.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, kids should be monitored over the next two weeks for any symptoms like runny nose or coughing spells and report them immediately to their doctors' offices.

Symptoms typically consist of coughing fits followed by a whooping sound.

If the children are indeed diagnosed with whooping cough, school nurses should be notified.

All members of the household should be treated with antibiotics in that event that a child is diagnosed with whooping cough.

Mt. Lebanon High School cases

In a letter sent to parents and families, Mt. Lebanon's Chair of Health Services says that several students within the high school have been diagnosed and are being treated for whooping cough.

The district says that they have requested additional cleaning of the school building out of an abundance of caution.

Plum's Pivik Elementary School case

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the Plum Borough School District said that students in the 4th grade at Pivik Elementary may have been exposed to someone with whooping cough.

The district did not specify whether anyone in the school building has been diagnosed with whooping cough.