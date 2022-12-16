Watch CBS News
Multiple local law enforcement agencies set to receive state funding

By Jessica Guay

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are about to receive a boost to improve safety and solve gun violence cases.

    Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million in grants for law enforcement agencies and county district attorney's offices in the state.

    The City of Pittsburgh is receiving $17,598,124.

    The Governor's announcement said Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer is being awarded $2,348,536.

    The grant money is coming from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.

    Governor Wolf said, "With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve."

    The Local Law Enforcement Support Program provides resources for information technology improvements, upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. 

    The Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program will provide more tools to investigate and prosecute gun violations and firearm violent crimes.

    Priority consideration for the grants was given to agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of gun violence and to agencies struggling with solving crimes.

    Gun violence has been a concern in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County this year.

    In 2022, Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 has investigated around 43 shootings with 68 victims, at least 15 of them died.

    In Zone 5, there have been about 42 shootings with 45 victims, at least 14 were deadly.

    Overall, in the city of Pittsburgh, more than 50 people have been killed in shootings this year.

    The grant money is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding in his final budget.

    $120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program.

    Many of the recipients are in the Pittsburgh Region:

    Allegheny County

    Bellevue Borough, $79,247

    Bridgeville Borough, $35,850

    Carnegie Borough, $178,786

    Crafton Borough, $20,017

    Duquesne City, $739,479

    Indiana Township, $10,367

    Kennedy Township, $81,952

    McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000

    Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124

    Ross Township, $120,640

    Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564

    Swissvale Borough, $291,000

    West Mifflin Borough, $90,240

    Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005

    Armstrong County

    Kittanning Borough, $196,000

    Beaver County

    Ambridge Borough, $43,493

    Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710

    Chippewa Township, $196,800

    Midland Borough, $158,616

    New Sewickley Township, $74,395

    Rochester Township, $88,014

    Everett Borough, $21,500

    Saxton Borough, $32,000

    Butler County

    Butler Township, $155,464

    Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242

    Fayette County

    Brownsville Borough, $54,415

    Connellsville City, $49,022

    German Township, $250,000

    Uniontown City, $326,700

    Indiana County

    Indiana Borough, $581,566

    Lawrence County

    New Castle City, $224,839

    Washington County

    Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000

    McDonald Borough,  $107,780

    South Strabane Township, $57,300

    Washington City,  $442,500

    Westmoreland County

    Jeannette City, $478,043

    Latrobe City, $152,378

    Ligonier Township, $106,928

    Monessen City, $268,570

    Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042

    $50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program.

    Here are the recipients in our area:

    Allegheny County

    Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536

    Duquesne City, $645,150

    Butler County

    Butler County Commissioners, $280,997

    Lawrence County

    Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042

