Multiple local law enforcement agencies set to receive state funding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are about to receive a boost to improve safety and solve gun violence cases.

Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million in grants for law enforcement agencies and county district attorney's offices in the state.

The City of Pittsburgh is receiving $17,598,124.

The Governor's announcement said Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer is being awarded $2,348,536.

The grant money is coming from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.

Governor Wolf said, "With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve."

The Local Law Enforcement Support Program provides resources for information technology improvements, upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training.

The Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program will provide more tools to investigate and prosecute gun violations and firearm violent crimes.

Priority consideration for the grants was given to agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of gun violence and to agencies struggling with solving crimes.

Gun violence has been a concern in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County this year.

In 2022, Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 has investigated around 43 shootings with 68 victims, at least 15 of them died.

In Zone 5, there have been about 42 shootings with 45 victims, at least 14 were deadly.

Overall, in the city of Pittsburgh, more than 50 people have been killed in shootings this year.

The grant money is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding in his final budget.

$120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program.

Many of the recipients are in the Pittsburgh Region:

Allegheny County

Bellevue Borough, $79,247

Bridgeville Borough, $35,850

Carnegie Borough, $178,786

Crafton Borough, $20,017

Duquesne City, $739,479

Indiana Township, $10,367

Kennedy Township, $81,952

McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000

Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124

Ross Township, $120,640

Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564

Swissvale Borough, $291,000

West Mifflin Borough, $90,240

Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005

Armstrong County

Kittanning Borough, $196,000

Beaver County

Ambridge Borough, $43,493

Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710

Chippewa Township, $196,800

Midland Borough, $158,616

New Sewickley Township, $74,395

Rochester Township, $88,014

Everett Borough, $21,500

Saxton Borough, $32,000

Butler County

Butler Township, $155,464

Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242

Fayette County

Brownsville Borough, $54,415

Connellsville City, $49,022

German Township, $250,000

Uniontown City, $326,700

Indiana County

Indiana Borough, $581,566

Lawrence County

New Castle City, $224,839

Washington County

Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000

McDonald Borough, $107,780

South Strabane Township, $57,300

Washington City, $442,500

Westmoreland County

Jeannette City, $478,043

Latrobe City, $152,378

Ligonier Township, $106,928

Monessen City, $268,570

Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042

$50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program.

Here are the recipients in our area:

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536

Duquesne City, $645,150

Butler County

Butler County Commissioners, $280,997

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236