Multiple juveniles arrested following fight at Monroeville Mall

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - At least seven juveniles were taken into custody after police say multiple fights broke out across the Monroeville Mall.

Officials tell KDKA-TV that no one was seriously hurt.

The Monroeville police chief says that, for several years, fights inside the mall were common after the holidays, but that had died down until tonight's activity. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 9:04 PM EST

