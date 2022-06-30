Multiple homes go up in flames in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- Multiple homes caught fire overnight in McKeesport.

Firefighters and first responders were called out around 2 a.m. to an area of Soles Street near the intersection of Beaver Street.

At least 4 homes on the street caught fire.

A resident in the area tells KDKA that he woke up to a fire, got out of his own home and went into an elderly neighbor's house to get the couple out with the help of police.

The cause of the fire, any injuries, or extent of damages is unknown at this time.

