Multiple homes caught fire, and one fully collapsed, in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, PA. (KDKA) - Three homes caught fire on East Murphy Avenue in Connellsville Friday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. It took place directly across the street from Highlands Hospital. Multiple units worked to put out the fire. According to several neighbors, a reported "huge" explosion came from inside the house.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV officials said it was an oxygen tank that exploded.

According to an official with the Fayette County Coroner's Office, a body was found at the scene. 84-year-old Ronald Veshnesky was found dead in his home.

KDKA-TV spoke to one of the family members who lived inside one of the homes that caught fire. All occupants were out of the house because one of them, a young woman named Alyssa Silbaugh, went into labor in the middle of the night and gave birth at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital in West Virginia.

Alyssa's sister, Alexis Ansell, works at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital and she claims the newborn baby, Harper Grace Silbaugh, likely saved he parents and her sister's lives.

Crews are still working at the scene to put out any hot spots. The Pa. State Police fire marshal is currently leading the investigation.