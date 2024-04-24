Watch CBS News
Multiple homes catch fire in Wilkinsburg

By Mike Darnay

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple homes caught fire on Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg and several appear to be destroyed.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. at an abandoned home along Morrow Street.

Several homes nearby where the fire started appear to be damaged or destroyed as a result of the smoke and fire spreading nearby.

Multiple homes caught fire late Tuesday night along Morrow Street in Wilkinsburg, KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Quida Smith lives in one of the homes that was impacted but says she's happy she didn't lose her grandkids and that everyone made it out safely. 

"Those are the most important things in my life, my grandkids," Smith said. 

Smith says that her daughter who lives next door to her lost everything in the fire. 

Firefighters were still at the scene several hours later. 

It's unclear at this time what started the fire. 

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting those impacted and displaced. 

First published on April 24, 2024 / 1:38 AM EDT

