Multiple homes catch fire in Avalon

Homes in Avalon go up in flames

AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple homes caught fire early Friday morning along McKinley Avenue in Avalon Borough.

The fire broke out just after 5:00 this morning.

Multiple fire crews were called out to battle the flames that spread to multiple nearby homes.

Multiple homes caught fire early Friday morning along McKinley Avenue in Avalon. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

"To see how big this was, it was certainly a shock," said Kace Nelson, a man who lives nearby. "I certainly hope nobody was in the house."

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.