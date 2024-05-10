Multiple homes catch fire in Avalon
AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple homes caught fire early Friday morning along McKinley Avenue in Avalon Borough.
The fire broke out just after 5:00 this morning.
Multiple fire crews were called out to battle the flames that spread to multiple nearby homes.
"To see how big this was, it was certainly a shock," said Kace Nelson, a man who lives nearby. "I certainly hope nobody was in the house."
It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
