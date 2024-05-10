Watch CBS News
Multiple homes catch fire in Avalon

By Mike Darnay, Christopher DeRose

CBS Pittsburgh

AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple homes caught fire early Friday morning along McKinley Avenue in Avalon Borough. 

The fire broke out just after 5:00 this morning.

Multiple fire crews were called out to battle the flames that spread to multiple nearby homes.

screenshot-2024-05-10-060210.png
Multiple homes caught fire early Friday morning along McKinley Avenue in Avalon. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

"To see how big this was, it was certainly a shock," said Kace Nelson, a man who lives nearby. "I certainly hope nobody was in the house."

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

First published on May 10, 2024 / 6:03 AM EDT

