McCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- As many as 11 families have been displaced after an apartment building in McCandless caught fire on Saturday night.

First responders were called to the scene along Royal Manor Drive around 9:45 p.m.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze.

An investigation into its cause is now ongoing.