Multiple bus routes provided by Woodland Hills out of service due to driver shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Numerous routes provided by the Woodland Hills School District will not be in operation on Thursday morning.
Routes mostly affected are outside of the school district.
The reasoning is due to a shortage of drivers.
Parents and students along those routes are to be notified by their school if they are affected.
Woodland Hills has said they are working to fill the shortage.
You can find a list of the affected routes below.
- 701, 702, 703, 704 - Propel Braddock Hills Middle and Elementary
- 705 - Propel Pitcairn
- 460 - St. Bede/Shadyside Academy Jr (projected to start Monday 9.26.22 by combining with route 459)
- 117 - Urban Academy/Neighborhood Academy
- 431 - Falk (driver on medical leave)
- 432 - Urban Pathways/St. Benedict
- 214 - Imani Christian
- 220 - Redeemer Luthern
- 209 - Sister Thea Bowman
- 205 - Provident Charter/Holy Family
- 206 - Life Male Steam Academy
You can stay up to date on Woodland Hills' transportation communications on their website at this link.
