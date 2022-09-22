Multiple bus routes provided by Woodland Hills out of service due to driver shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Numerous routes provided by the Woodland Hills School District will not be in operation on Thursday morning.

Routes mostly affected are outside of the school district.

The reasoning is due to a shortage of drivers.

Parents and students along those routes are to be notified by their school if they are affected.

Woodland Hills has said they are working to fill the shortage.

You can find a list of the affected routes below.

701, 702, 703, 704 - Propel Braddock Hills Middle and Elementary

705 - Propel Pitcairn

460 - St. Bede/Shadyside Academy Jr (projected to start Monday 9.26.22 by combining with route 459)

117 - Urban Academy/Neighborhood Academy

431 - Falk (driver on medical leave)

432 - Urban Pathways/St. Benedict

214 - Imani Christian

220 - Redeemer Luthern

209 - Sister Thea Bowman

205 - Provident Charter/Holy Family

206 - Life Male Steam Academy

You can stay up to date on Woodland Hills' transportation communications on their website at this link.