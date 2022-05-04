Mt. Washington Star Wars vending machine repaired and restocked for May the 4th
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A vending machine advertising Star Wars' "The Phantom Menace" since 1999 got a little boost on May the 4th.
The vending machine featuring a young Anakin Skywalker has sat outside the Mt. Washington fire station on Virginia Street for more than two decades.
The machine become a bit of a destination for fans, and the firefighters have been keeping it stocked themselves ever since it ran out.
Pepsi must have sensed a disturbance in the force because they swept in on Star Wars Day to repair and restock the machine for the firefighters and community with a year's worth of pop.
Pepsi also donated $10,000 to Fire Station 27, and Wednesday happens to be International Firefighters' Day as well.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.