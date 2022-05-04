Watch CBS News

Mt. Washington Star Wars vending machine repaired and restocked for May the 4th

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A vending machine advertising Star Wars' "The Phantom Menace" since 1999 got a little boost on May the 4th. 

star-wars-pepsi-vending-machine-pittsburgh.png
(Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images for Pepsi)

The vending machine featuring a young Anakin Skywalker has sat outside the Mt. Washington fire station on Virginia Street for more than two decades. 

The machine become a bit of a destination for fans, and the firefighters have been keeping it stocked themselves ever since it ran out.  

Pepsi must have sensed a disturbance in the force because they swept in on Star Wars Day to repair and restock the machine for the firefighters and community with a year's worth of pop.  

Pepsi also donated $10,000 to Fire Station 27, and Wednesday happens to be International Firefighters' Day as well. 

May 4, 2022

