Six residents of Mt. Washington duplex safely evacuated following fire

Six residents forced from home in duplex fire

Six residents forced from home in duplex fire

Six residents forced from home in duplex fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Six people were able to safely escape from a duplex fire in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood on Friday morning.

Smoke was seen rising from the duplex on Mt. Washington on Friday morning. Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9 a.m. this morning, fire crews were called to the 100 block of Merrimac Street when heavy smoke could be seen coming from the duplex.

Six residents were able to be safely evacuated from five apartments in the structure but a cat remains unaccounted for.

The duplex and another home were seriously damaged as a result.

The cause remains under investigation.