Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mt. Oliver woman charged with burglary last year is now behind bars.
Tammie Turner, 50, is accused of breaking into the basement of a building on Saint Joseph Street and stealing property worth $300.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department says she failed to appear in court following her arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
She was spotted Wednesday and taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.