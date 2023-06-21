Watch CBS News
Local News

Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge
Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mt. Oliver woman charged with burglary last year is now behind bars.

Tammie Turner, 50, is accused of breaking into the basement of a building on Saint Joseph Street and stealing property worth $300.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department says she failed to appear in court following her arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was spotted Wednesday and taken into custody.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.