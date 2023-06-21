Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge

Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge

Mt. Oliver woman taken into custody over burglary charge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mt. Oliver woman charged with burglary last year is now behind bars.

Tammie Turner, 50, is accused of breaking into the basement of a building on Saint Joseph Street and stealing property worth $300.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department says she failed to appear in court following her arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was spotted Wednesday and taken into custody.