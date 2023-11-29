Mt. Lebanon woman celebrating her 100th birthday gets her wish to meet Bob Pompeani

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Lucille in Mt. Lebanon turned 100 on Wednesday, and her family said she had one wish: to meet KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani.

It turns out she's a huge fan (who isn't?) and that's just what happened on Wednesday afternoon. Lucille's daughter said her mom is a big sports fan and invited Bob to be a guest of honor.

"I can't believe this is happening," Lucille said.

Bob asked her what her secret is to a long life, and she said, "I don't have a secret, I just live the way I used to live, the way I've always lived." Bob told her she had a great attitude, and she agreed.

Bob, tugging on his ear, told Lucille to watch the game on Sunday and he'll give her a special sign. The two also talked sports, with Lucille saying she's "certain" the Steelers are going to win -- and not just the game against the Cardinals on Sunday, but Lucille also thinks they'll be in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, which would be a pretty great 100th birthday present.

While Lucille wouldn't reveal any secrets to her long life, her family says she always helps others when she can, so maybe that has something to do with it.