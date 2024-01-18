Mt. Lebanon police ask for help finding a 17-year-old girl they believe boarded a Greyhound bus

PITTSBURG (KDKA) -- Mt. Lebanon police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who they believe boarded a Greyhound bus in Pittsburgh.

Police said Allison Dick was last seen walking away from her home on Catalpa Place in Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday. Police said she was wearing all black and a blue bandana. She was carrying a backpack and a sleeping bag.

(Photos provided by Mt. Lebanon police)

She's described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said they believe Allison got on a Greyhound bus in Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, but she may have gotten off the bus earlier. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-343-4095 or 412-343-4030.