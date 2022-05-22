Mt. Lebanon middle schoolers raise money for Ukrainian children

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Middle schoolers in the Pittsburgh area are doing their part to help children in need due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those children collected money at the Mount Lebanon Farmers Market.

Our very own Kristine Sorensen and her son Vincent started a club at one of the Mount Lebanon middle schools, hoping to help the people of Ukraine.

For their efforts, their group joined forces with the other middle school and so far has raised more than $3,000 for "Save The Children – Ukraine."

"I really wanted to help them out so they can actually survive because I'm lucky to live here and most likely not be part of a war," said one of the volunteers, Anna Maria Aristegui.

Kristine was rewarded for her efforts by our parent company, Paramount, which is donating $10,000 to charities of her choice.

Half of that will go to the children of Ukraine and the other half going to the "My Voice" program with "Variety – The Children's Charity."