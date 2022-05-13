Police seek 2 suspects in Mt. Lebanon armed robbery, carjacking

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a man's car, money and phone at gunpoint in Mt. Lebanon.

Police said after a man took cash out of an ATM on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard early Wednesday morning, two men walked up to him and pointed a gun at him as he was ordered out of his car.

Police said the pair took the victim's cell phone then drove away in his car.

The car was later found in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood. Now police are asking for help identifying the two suspects who were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 1-833-255-8477.