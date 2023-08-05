On A Positive Note: Mr. Yuk mascot makes his debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's very own guy in green is making his debut. There's a brand new mascot for the iconic Mr. Yuk.

There's just something about a mascot in a costume that Pittsburghers are drawn to, even one sporting an indignant frown who seems less than approachable. But you remember Mr. Yuk, right?

"Yeah, we get a lot of people saying, 'Mr. Yuk still exists?' We're still here, we still exist," said Amanda S. Korenoski, the director of the Pittsburgh Poison Center.

Not exactly re-brand or re-launch, but the Pittsburgh Poison Center at UPMC is debuting the new Mr. Yuk character. Born in Pittsburgh in 1971, he became a worldwide phenomenon.

John Smith and his family remember the message: there is an important lesson behind the bitter expression.

"I remember the stickers when I was a kid, all the green stuff you had to stay away from."

"I think it's a good connection. Green means gross, don't touch. So I think it's good that we're bringing it back for the younger ones," said Amber Woodworth.

But it's not just families with little ones who call the poison help number.

"Yeah, we're here really to talk that Mr. Yuk isn't just about little kids. About 40 percent of our calls are from adults that they accidentally took the wrong medication or took double the medication so just really the key point is having that number handy," Korenoski said.