Mount Pleasant pizzeria delivering warmth to postal workers, delivery drivers

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- One pizzeria in Westmoreland County is trying to warm up people, especially those who work outside.

The United States Postal Service says, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

A possible addition to the postman's creed's verbiage could be subzero temperatures because that is what letter carriers faced all across the region on Wednesday as they went door to door delivering the mail.

Because of folks like Jay Dene Nelson and her staff at Alexander's Pizza in Mount Pleasant, a bleak and cold midwinter's day came with warmth and hospitality for those making their rounds.

"We like to honor our mail carriers, UPS drivers, FedEx drivers [who] are out in this cold weather all day long," said Nelson. "So, what we offer them is just a warming station where they can come in, warm up, use our restroom, free coffee, free soup, [and] if you want a pizza, we'll make you a pizza, just to say thank you for what you are doing because we know, you're freezing cold out there."

Shane Thomas has been working for the post office in Mount Pleasant for the last five years, and he says the last few days have been some of the coldest he has ever experienced while out on his routes.

Even though Alexander's Pizza is part of Thomas' route, everyone at the post office knows Alexander's is the best place to get warm.

"It's just great knowing that the community supports us, and it's just great to come in and get a nice hot cup of coffee and warm up so you can get back out there and keep going," Thomas said.

"A lot of people are very thankful and say how kind it is of us to do this," Nelson said. "We just appreciate them, and want them to know how much we appreciate them."

Alexander's Pizza & Subs is located at 756 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Pa. 15666, and is open seven days a week.