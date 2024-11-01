Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, mayor appalled by Halloween parade float with Harris chained up

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Community leaders in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, are condemning a Halloween parade float in Mount Pleasant that depicted Vice President Kamala Harris chained up.

Photos and videos of the float from Wednesday's parade in Mount Pleasant show a Trump-themed side-by-side with a person dressed as Harris chained up and walking behind the vehicle. The Halloween parade for children had gone on without incident for the last 70 years, but that changed on Wednesday night. (Be aware: Viewers may find that video offensive)

Some participants in a Halloween parade in Westmoreland County are being sharply criticized for their depiction of Vice President Harris in a float. Provided by KDKA viewer

On Friday afternoon, community leaders from Westmoreland County, many of whom are Democrats, met in the courtyard of the Westmoreland County Courthouse to speak out against the float.

"The disturbing display at the Mount Pleasant Halloween parade on Oct. 30 does not represent who we are in Westmoreland County," said Ted Kopas, a Westmoreland County Commissioner. "And it certainly does not represent who we strive to be. Those who participated should be ashamed. They caused unnecessary hurt for their community, and they embarrassed themselves and their families."

Democrat leaders said several county Republicans have denounced this parade float as well. They said many in Republican leadership positions were invited to the courthouse on Friday to show unity, but none attended.

A representative from the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, the organization that puts on the parade each year, apologized and vowed to do better next year.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Diane Bailey said that this incident is not representative of the borough, which she says is a tight-knit community full of good people.

"To say that the display was appalling and caused concern to the residents of the borough of Mount Pleasant and to the dedicated volunteer members of the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department is an understatement," Mayor Bailey said. "Please know that his type of display is not condoned or acceptable by the borough of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department now or ever."

Community leaders are asking people to be respectful of one another in the lead-up to Election Day, and they are asking both sides to tone down the rhetoric.