Mount Lebanon School District names Dr. Melissa Friez as new superintendent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The superintendent from the North Allegheny School District is on the move.

Dr. Melissa Friez will be in the same role, now at the Mount Lebanon School District.

The board unanimously voted her into the position. She'll be with North Allegheny through the end of the school year and then will take over the post at Mount Lebanon.

"I am pleased and honored to be the next Superintendent of the Mt. Lebanon School District. I have admiration for the achievements of the District and look forward to carrying Mt. Lebanon into the future while collaborating with students, staff, administrators, and community." Dr. Friez said in a statement. "There is no question that Mt. Lebanon values each of its ten schools. I look forward to learning more about the district and meeting members of the community in the months ahead."

She'll replace long-time superintendent Dr. Timothy Steinhauer, who is retiring at the end of the year.