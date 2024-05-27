Mount Lebanon's David Shields continues to attract the attention of MLB scouts

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Mount Lebanon pitcher David Shields has been drawing a lot of attention lately.

The young left-hander throws a low-to-mid-90s fastball with terrific control and a wicked curve, which is why dozens of major league scouts have been flocking to Mount Lebanon's games this year, even though he's been verbally committed to play at the University of Miami since the eighth grade.

"David loves it," said Mount Lebanon coach Patt McCloskey. "There's not an arrogant bone in his body, but he is a competitor, and that brings out the best. He loves it when people come to watch him pitch."

"The more the merrier," said Shields. "Especially when you have eyes like that, when you have some decision-makers watching, I feed off that even more."

Shields is universally ranked in the top ten of all high school pitchers in the country, although he's still hoping to also play a regular position at the next level.

"I love hitting and getting to play every day, but as a pitcher, you just can't do that," Shields said. "I love showing my athleticism and playing the outfield. I'm committed to do both ways at Miami, so I want to hit for as long as I can."

Another reason scouts have an interest in Shields is his age. Last summer, before what would have been his junior year, Shields and his school counselors mapped out a plan to complete his high school education in time to 're-classify' as a senior and graduate this year.

"He is, mentally, a 25-year-old," said McCloskey. "Physically, he is fully developed, so he's ready to go at 17."

"We just kind of figured that another year wasn't going to do me a whole lot of benefit, whether I end up at Miami or in pro ball," said Shields. "Whatever happens, another year in high school wasn't going to do a lot of good for me."

So at just 17 years old, Shields will make a life-changing decision in about six weeks. He has that scholarship to Miami in his pocket, but if a team selects him in the first round of the MLB Draft, he could be looking at a seven-figure signing bonus.

"For me, the money thing, I just kind of want to play baseball," Shields said. "Wherever that takes me, both of my options, I'm going to play baseball and trying to win, so that's just where my head's at Obviously, money plays a factor somewhere, but I'm not too worried about it. I just want to go out and play."

Shields' next start will be Wednesday night when Mount Lebanon faces North Allegheny in the 6A WPIAL finals at Wild Things Park.

In that same game last year against that same opponent, he pitched a no-hitter, so if you want to watch a potential future major leaguer make history, trek on down Interstate 79 and check him out Wednesday night.