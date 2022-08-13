Motorcyclists turn out in full force to honor late police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 1,000 motorcycle riders took to the streets today for the fifth annual Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride.

It's a ride honoring the 25-year-old officer who died in the line of duty.

As another year of the Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride comes and goes — the riders who participate said it's not only about remembering a fallen officer, it's about paying it forward and making sure these first responders have everything they need to protect and serve.

As the kickstands went up — bikers shifted into gear — and rounded the corner to start the 65-mile Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride.

The man they ride to remember, Brian Shaw, was a 25-year-old officer for the Frazer Police Department—not long out of the police academy. He was doing a routine traffic stop when he was fatally shot in 2017.

"He was a very special member of the community. We want to keep his memory strong, [keep] his memory alive," said Eric Felack.

And how they keep his memory alive continues to grow — as 1,200 motorcyclists gathered to contribute to a scholarship fund aimed at helping propel cadets through the Allegheny County Police Academy.

"We want that guy who has been struggling, trying to save that money to go through the academy. And the academy is $5,000. We give them another $1,000 on top of that and to help by gear so they can start their career," Terry McClain said. McClain serves as the president of the ShawRide Organization.

But the contribution is about more than just money — it's about the support and encouragement that comes with it.

"Right now in the world, there's a defund the police movement and there's no respect for law enforcement, but the young men and women who are coming up in the academies, we want to support them. We want them to know they're special. We want to help them financially and just get their careers going strong," Felack added.

Including this year, the ShawRide has raised around $250,000 since it started.

To date - the scholarship fund has awarded 7 scholarships - and is looking forward to handing out many more.