Pennsylvania man arrested for speeding on motorcycle with dog on lap and drugs in sock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania was arrested after authorities said he was speeding on his motorcycle with a dog on his lap and drugs in his sock.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release that 28-year-old Devin Yake was charged in connection with the incident in Lancaster County last week.

State police said Yake was pulled over on Willow Valley Drive in West Lampeter Township around 12:30 a.m. on July 23 for multiple traffic violations, including speeding and careless driving. State police said Yake had a pit bull on his lap while driving and methamphetamine in his sock, plus marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Yake, who had active warrants for his arrest, was taken into custody and placed in the Lancaster County Prison. State police said he also appeared to be under the influence.

The pit bull was taken to Yake's address and "released to a responsible party," state police said in the news release.

Yake is facing a list of charges, including DUI and drug possession.