Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Washington County

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Washington County

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Robinson Township.

The Washington County Corner said 51-year-old James Jancart was traveling along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 interchange when he lost control and went up an embankment.

Jancart ultimately ended up striking a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The corner report indicated he was wearing a helmet.

The road remains open this morning.