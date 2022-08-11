Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Washington County
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Washington County 00:18

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Robinson Township. 

The Washington County Corner said 51-year-old James Jancart was traveling along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 interchange when he lost control and went up an embankment. 

Jancart ultimately ended up striking a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The corner report indicated he was wearing a helmet. 

The road remains open this morning. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 5:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.