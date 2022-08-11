Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Washington County
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Robinson Township.
The Washington County Corner said 51-year-old James Jancart was traveling along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 interchange when he lost control and went up an embankment.
Jancart ultimately ended up striking a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The corner report indicated he was wearing a helmet.
The road remains open this morning.
