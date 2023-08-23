Motorcyclist hit, killed in Indiana County

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a car in Indiana County.

The coroner said 26-year-old Steven McCloskey from Homer City was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Route 403 Highway South in Buffington Township when the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Honda CRV crossing Route 403 Highway South from Camerons Road onto Shultz Road hit McCloskely, the coroner said.

He died at the scene. The coroner said he was wearing a helmet.

His manner of death was accidental and the cause of death is pending autopsy results, the coroner said.