Motorcyclist hit, killed in Indiana County

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a car in Indiana County.

The coroner said 26-year-old Steven McCloskey from Homer City was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Route 403 Highway South in Buffington Township when the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A Honda CRV crossing Route 403 Highway South from Camerons Road onto Shultz Road hit McCloskely, the coroner said. 

He died at the scene. The coroner said he was wearing a helmet. 

His manner of death was accidental and the cause of death is pending autopsy results, the coroner said.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:37 PM

