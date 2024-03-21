Mothers less likely to get hired and if they do, are paid less

Moms less likely to get hired, paid less if they do get the job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the greatest joys of a couple's life is when they welcome a newborn or two in the family. While a growing family means increased costs, it also sparks a detriment to the family income.

KDKA's John Shumway is here to explain the motherhood penalty.

It's not something you'll find written down and it's never acknowledged, but the motherhood penalty is very real.

When it comes to mothers in the workplace, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says while around 71% of mothers with kids at home are working, research has shown that hiring managers are less likely to hire a mother than a woman without children.

And then, according to Carleen Haylett, the CEO of EnrichedHQ, should they gain employment, they're actually getting paid less, and it's not just a dollar or two.

"Women with children actually get paid 5% less per child than women who have no children," Haylett said.

EnrichHQ works with companies and families to improve the lot of mothers in the workplace and work towards changing the workplace culture and how mothers are viewed.

"These are women who are being passed up for promotions or choice assignments which has impacts on their ability to grow their income," Haylett said.

The pay disparity, juggling family schedules, and the rising cost of childcare have pushed 52% of moms to consider leaving the workforce.

"It simply gets to the point where you really take a hard look at it and you say all of this just for the right to have a job," Haylett said.

She says that employers who want to hang onto this significant talent pool need to focus instead of on specific hours worked but on job performance.

"So that it all gets done exceptionally, my employer needs to have a culture that accepts that," Haylett said.

This includes increasing childcare support for kids all the way through high school and offer somewhere for moms to share challenges and the solutions they've found.

"That would help them manage the discrepancy between managing the home and being a fully productive and engaged employee," Haylett said.

Haylett says 35% of couples are spending almost half their savings on childcare and for single mothers, it's closer to 50% of their income.

Acknowledging there is a motherhood penalty is the first step to creating a more fair system, but it has to be followed by action.

Working mothers will all tell you it's exhausting, which is why spouses or significant others have to make sure mom isn't taking on all of the burdens of the household alone, especially since 41% of working moms are the sole or primary breadwinner.