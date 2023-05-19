Mother and daughter graduate from CCAC together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Graduation is always a family affair, but on Thursday night, a mother and daughter are walking across the stage, getting their college diplomas together.

Janine and Alexis Dolanch from Canonsburg have always been close. Janine raised Alexis alone since she was three so they've shared a lot together but never expected to share this.

They've been studying hard during their time at CCAC and now they're getting matching associate degrees in business management.

Janine said she never completed college back in the day but her daughter gave her the inspiration she needed.

(Photo: Provided)

"She started school and I had never finished my degree but I had a bunch of credits so when she started in business management I decided to do it too. So we've even taken classes together, so we've been study buddies," Janine said.

Alexis said she's proud of her mom.

"She definitely kept me focused with my grades as such -- as moms do -- but it was definitely a lot easier because she was, 'hey you have to do this' and stuff instead of getting yelled at by parents like, 'you're failing your class.'"

Alexis said her mom kept her on track and held up her diploma as proof.

Janine said she's even considering getting another degree in the fall and the two have considered starting a business together after graduation with Janine handling the money and Alexis focused on marketing.