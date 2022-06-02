Mother charged with DUI after getting into crash with child in her vehicle
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence with her child in the car.
According to police, Amy Bernstein crashed into another car on Route 30 in Unity Township, Westmoreland County on Wednesday morning.
After the crash, she fled the scene.
Police then found her hiding in a hotel parking lot.
