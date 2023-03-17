Mother arrested on suspicion of DUI after two children injured in crash

Two children hurt in crash in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash sent two children to the hospital to be treated for head injuries.

It took place on McKeesport Road in Elizabeth Township.

The children were four and eight years old and according to police, neither was wearing a seatbelt.

They said the eight-year-old was in the front seat and hit the windshield while the four-year-old was in the back of the front passenger seat.

Police arrested the driver, the children's mother Kristi Assenti, for suspicion of DUI.