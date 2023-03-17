Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother arrested on suspicion of DUI after two children injured in crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two children hurt in crash in Elizabeth Township
Two children hurt in crash in Elizabeth Township 00:21

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash sent two children to the hospital to be treated for head injuries. 

It took place on McKeesport Road in Elizabeth Township. 

The children were four and eight years old and according to police, neither was wearing a seatbelt. 

They said the eight-year-old was in the front seat and hit the windshield while the four-year-old was in the back of the front passenger seat. 

Police arrested the driver, the children's mother Kristi Assenti, for suspicion of DUI. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.