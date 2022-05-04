Watch CBS News

Washington County mother accused of exposing her baby to drugs

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/4) 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is accused of exposing her baby to drugs.

Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, is in custody. Police said she told them her baby was given some sort of paste that may contain drugs. 

Stimer and her child went to the hospital for potential overdoses. First responders took the child to UPMC Children's Hospital.

Stimer is facing a list of charges, including endangering the welfare of children. 

First published on May 4, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.