Washington County mother accused of exposing her baby to drugs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is accused of exposing her baby to drugs.

Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, is in custody. Police said she told them her baby was given some sort of paste that may contain drugs.

Stimer and her child went to the hospital for potential overdoses. First responders took the child to UPMC Children's Hospital.

Stimer is facing a list of charges, including endangering the welfare of children.