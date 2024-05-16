Most places in Pittsburgh will be dry today, but isolated rain chances move in this evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Friday due to heavy rain chances that could lead to flash flooding.

What type of weather to expect on Friday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

I also can't rule out at this time severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center does not have us included for now on their daily severe weather risk.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Expected conditions have changed significantly from yesterday and I expect that with the next update from them, we will be included under a marginal severe risk.

Friday's morning commute should be dry with rain chances going up after 10a. Storm chances should peak around 2-4 p.m. If we see flash flooding it would start at this time. There is sufficient shear or "atmospheric spin" to see a brief spin-up. Gusty wind will be our main concern.

Hail can't be ruled out but the chance is low.

Before we get back to today's forecast I have to mention the wild day that was yesterday.

Rain chances over the next six days - May 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

A number of communities were completely dry or pretty much dry all day long. And then there were others where we saw plenty of rain. Radar estimates show places like Butler and New Castle saw upwards of 2"-3" of rain.

The Pittsburgh airport reported just a tenth of an inch of rain though, even though less than a mile away rain totals were near an inch. The worst weather was likely felt in the South Hills in Upper St. Clair. A single isolated storm developed just south of the Parkway West and east of I-79. This cell at times saw rain rates of ~3"!

This led to widespread street flooding and a number of landslides were reported too.

Today's weather is looking fantastic. Humidity levels are higher than they were yesterday though so you may feel the 'muggies' today. Highs today will be near 80 with morning temps dipping to the upper 50s in most places for the morning. Noon temperatures will be in the low 70s. The rain chance for today is low with just a scattered shower or two being possible.

7-day forecast: May 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!