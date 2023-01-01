Watch CBS News
Mortgage rates rise for first time in six weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mortgage rates are up for the first time in six weeks.

Freddie Mac's latest data shows the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 6.42%, up 0.15% from a week ago.

Before this latest report, the rate had fallen for six consecutive weeks.

2022 had been a rollercoaster ride for potential home-buyers. Mortgage rates more than doubled in less than 12 months despite declining sales, inventory, and prices.

A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate average was 3.11%.

