Morning showers come to Pittsburgh ahead of a weekend cooldown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift drops a double album and everyone's excited. We get double the amount of rain in a single month and no one is.

I think I may need to learn how to play the guitar. More rain is expected today with the best chance for rain occurring from 8 a.m. through noon. There will be isolated showers outside that window. Rain totals will be low today. Probably around a tenth of an inch to a fifth of an inch.

Switching gears, the Climate Prediction Center put out its May, June & July forecast yesterday and they have a high probability of us seeing warmer-than-average temperatures.

If this does happen, and it probably will, we may be looking at the hottest year on record for Pittsburgh. So far this year, our average temperature has come in at 42.5°. That's 6.55° above average.

We're off to a hot start in 2024! KDKA Weather Center

That puts us at third all-time when it comes to hot years. You'd have to go all the way back to 1921 to find the last time Pittsburgh started off a year so warm.

Temperatures we're looking forward to this summer KDKA Weather Center

Of note, this is past what I consider Pittsburgh's modern weather period. Our "modern weather period" began with the installation of our weather station near the current Pittsburgh airport in 1948. Very few hot weather records that we are breaking came from 1948 through 2010. The period in the first half of the 20th century was much hotter due to location and also air conditions.

Looking at your forecast.

Temperatures drop this weekend behind today's rain. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the 50s. That's down from the 73° we hit yesterday and highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 60s today. The biggest impact of this latest cool down maybe with a frost impact on Monday morning.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Monday due to frost being possible. It would be the first frost since the start of the growing season for most of the area.

There will also be a chance for temperatures at or below freezing next Thursday.

7-day forecast: April 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

