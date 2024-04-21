Morning chills in the Pittsburgh area call for First Alert Weather Days on Sunday and Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon we will only make it to the low to mid-50s with a few more clouds sticking around.
Then patchy frost is possible once again Sunday night to Monday morning with lows around or below freezing for some.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
After sunrise, we warm up and Monday afternoon, we will then see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
Rain returns again Tuesday night and Wednesday which could then put as higher to the top of the list for the wettest April ever on record. So far this month we have had 7.85" of rainfall which is 5.66" above normal.
The record for the wettest month on record is 9.27" in 1852. Right now, we are the 3rd wettest April on record.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we have another cold morning with lows near freezing which again could result in frost.
At the end of the week, we dry out with sunshine with highs near 60 on Thursday and highs near 70 on Friday with the chance for showers on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!