Morgantown woman wins Steelers custom truck at halftime - "I was genuinely shocked."

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Morgantown woman won a truck in a Steelers prize giveaway Saurday night during halftime.

Olivia Young was awarded a custom Ford F-150 wrapped in black and gold when she won a game with former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter during halftime.

"Olivia was the winner among the 'Drive for 10' finalists in the 'Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes," said Joseph Thurby, Chairman of the Neighborhood Ford Store.

Some of the other finalists hailed from areas such as Butler, Cranberry, Irwin, Latrobe, Monroeville, North Huntingdon and Pittsburgh.

"I was shocked, I was genuinely shocked, I had to take a minute to take it in," said Young.

Young also said she wanted to take her husband, child, and soon-to-be born child on a ride in the truck around Morgantown.

There were thousands of entries into the competition which made chances slim.

The 76 regional Ford dealers are a sponsor of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was the 12th official truck awarded on behalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sweepstakes.