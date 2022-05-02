Straight line winds caused storm damage in Morgantown, NWS says

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - It was a terrifying few minutes for people in Morgantown Sunday night as a severe storm rolled through, tearing a roof off a building, uprooting large trees and putting more than 20 people out of their homes.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says it wasn't a tornado, but straight line winds of up to 100 mph.

"It sounded like a locomotive coming through," resident Fred Tonorio said, describing the sound he heard just before intense winds tore through the Morgantown area Sunday night.

You can drive around for miles without seeing nearly any damage, but in one spot, it looks like the storm had just swooped down right on top of them, tearing the roof off the former Ramada Inn.

Tonorio considers himself lucky.

"I'm surprised cause I just live over the hill. It could have just came straight up thought there," he said.

The National Weather Service assessed the damage and said it's the result of straight line winds. They say wind speeds measured at ground level were 60 to 70 mph while winds on the roof of the building were closer to 90 to 100 mph.

"This hotel is up on the hill. There's nothing blocking it and you go further up, that just shows you how fast thunderstorm winds can increase with height," said National Weather Service meteorologist Fred McMullen.

The winds were so strong they even picked up a 25-pound air compressor and blew it 120 feet across the parking lot. This forced the evacuation of more than 20 people staying in apartments and an emergency shelter.

"We're grateful no one was injured. No one that was in the Bartlett House or in the building was injured and no loss of life and that's the most important thing," said Lt. Sheldon Greenland with Salvation Army.

This building was recently transformed into a nonprofit hub called Hazel's Hope, aimed at helping people with substance abuse issues and homelessness. It also houses several social and health service organizations, including the Salvation Army. The building has been condemned and workers have already started on a new roof.

"We are in need now but we are grateful that we have the resources to help ourselves so we can turn back around and help others as well," Greenland said.