Morgantown named among the best college basketball cities in America in recent study

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - March Madness is here and it's time to start getting excited about the big dance.

For our friends in Morgantown, a recent study found that the college town is one of the most exciting places to be during the NCAA Tournament.

According to WalletHub's survey of 295 cities, Morgantown came in 11th overall.

The study looked at 295 cities with division 1 schools. It considered the number of basketball teams, the performance of the teams, championship wins, regular season championships, number of hall of fame coaches, season ticket pricing, fan engagement, number of coaches over the past 10 seasons, and stadium capacity.

As expected, Durham, North Carolina took the top spot, slightly edging out Lawrence, Kansas.

Making an appearance in the top ten was Philadelphia, coming in seventh, beating out Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

As the 8th-seeded men's team prepares to take on Texas Tech tonight in the Big 12 Tournament, the WVU women will take on Oklahoma State on Friday morning as the fifth seed in the women's tournament.

Now, for our very own Pittsburgh, WalletHub's survey has us ranked...129th.

You can check out the full survey at this link.